Award ceremony brings Westfield International Air Show to an end

Lieutenant Colonel Eric R. Armentrout received a particularly special award

By Published: Updated:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was an astounding end to the Westfield International Air Show at Barnes Air National Guard Base Sunday.

Several airmen from the 104th Fighter Wing were honored for their hard work and dedication. Lieutenant Colonel Eric R. Armentrout received a particularly special award Sunday night, the Meritorious Service Medal.

Lt. Col. Armentrout is the Wing Project Officer for the 2017 Wing Open House and the international airshow. His exceptional leadership during this world-class event made him deserving of the prestigious honor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s