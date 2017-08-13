Alleged drug dealers arrested in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two alleged cocaine dealers from Springfield were arrested Saturday night when a State trooper stopped for speeding on 1-91 in Deerfield.

Troopers along with a Deerfield Police officer and his police dog reportedly found 60 grams of cocaine and class E prescription medication in the car, a 2011 Toyota Camry.

The driver, 39 year old Dawn Gillette, and her passenger, 36 year old Torren Boyd are charged with trafficking in cocaine and violating the drug laws.

The driver faces the additional charge of speeding.