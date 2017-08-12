World’s oldest man, a Holocaust survivor, dies at 113

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media are reporting that the world’s oldest man, who lived through both world wars and survived the Holocaust, has died a month short of his 114th birthday.

Ynet on Saturday quoted YIsrael Kristal’s daughter as saying her father died Friday. Shula Kupershtuch says: “He always saw only light and good in everything.”

Guinness World Records awarded Kristal a certificate as the world’s oldest man last year.

Kristal was born in Poland. During World War II he was sent to Auschwitz and other Nazi concentration camps. His first wife and two children were killed in the Holocaust.

Kristal survived the war — the only survivor of his large Jewish family.

He remarried and moved to Israel in 1950, where he built a family and a confectionary business.