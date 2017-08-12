Three arrested in significant heroin bust

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police made a significant heroin bust Saturday.

Police raided a second apartment at 34 Marcelle Street and arrested three people.

That’s because inside the apartment police discovered 17,000 bags of heroin, 24 grams of cocaine, $7,700 in cash, 2 BB-guns and video surveillance equipment.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, 28 year old Nikki Bisinieri, 26 year old Edwin Rodriguez and 26 year old Pedro Diaz were all arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

The two men are being held of $50,000 bail, the woman is being held on $10,000 bail.