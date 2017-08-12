Teacher charged with animal cruelty accepts plea deal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Springfield teacher charged with animal cruelty has accepted a plea deal that bars him from owning or having control over animals.

The Republican reports (http://bit.ly/2vPJxGN ) Stefan Davis accepted a plea agreement last month without admitting guilt. He was sentenced to one year of pretrial probation. If he complies with the judge’s conditions, the charges will be dismissed.

A complaint filed by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals accused Davis and his wife of failing to provide medical care to two Neapolitan mastiffs that were euthanized. The dogs were described in court documents as being emaciated and suffering from multiple ailments.

Davis’ lawyer has called the complaint “erroneous and misleading.”

Davis is an English and history teacher at the High School of Science and Technology.

