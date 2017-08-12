Springfield men come together for Brother’s Day Celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special gathering for the men of Springfield, to promote health in their communities.

The Men of Color Health Awareness or MOCHA held their second annual Brother’s Day Celebration in Blunt Park Saturday.

MOCHA is a program of the Springfield Department of Health and Human Services.

Brother’s Day gives men the opportunity to gather as brothers, and mirror positive attitudes in each other and their families.

MOCHA Outreach Coordinator Henry Douglas told 22News, “We’re getting men and people of color to pay attention to themselves, upward mobility, get them back into the society, and be productive so that we can show this program works.”

MOCHA’s mission is to become a movement for change for men of color in Springfield and improve their physical and mental health.

The program gives these men an opportunity to discuss the role they play in caring for the health of their family.