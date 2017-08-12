Son of Sam killer says he ‘surrendered to dark forces’

Thursday was the 40th anniversary of Berkowitz’s Aug. 10, 1977 arrest.

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — The “Son of Sam” killer who terrorized New York 40 years ago says he thought he was doing something “to appease the devil.”

David Berkowitz told CBS News in an interview broadcast Friday (http://cbsn.ws/2vjE4Fa ) that he “surrendered to those very dark forces” when he killed six people and wounded seven.

Thursday was the 40th anniversary of Berkowitz’s Aug. 10, 1977 arrest.

CBS’ Maurice Dubois interviewed Berkowitz at the prison where he is serving a life sentence.

The 64-year-old Berkowitz is now a born-again Christian.

He said he’s “very sorry for what happened” and he wishes he could “go back and change things”

Dubois asked Berkowitz what he would say to his 23-year-old self.

Berkowitz says he would tell himself to “turn around before it’s too late because destruction is coming.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s