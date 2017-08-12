Powerball jackpot now above $300 million

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two dollars to purchase a dream.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is worth a whopping $356-million.

Friday night’s MegaMillions drawing was $393-million and it was won by one person in Illinois.

It was the lottery’s fifth largest jackpot.

“Why not? Everybody gets lucky once in a while,” said Tyrone Sullivan of Springfield. “If you don’t play you don’t win. Pay off all my bills. Pay all the credit cards off. Pay my truck off. Take my wife on a vacation and have some fun.”

If you don’t have a favorite set of numbers you like to play, there is an “easy pick” automatic option.