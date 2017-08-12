One person hospitalized after crashing car into house

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital Saturday morning after crashing their car into a house in the Liberty Heights neighborhood in Springfield.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning at 1070 Liberty Street. The car crashed through a fence and then into a house. The car was heavily damaged in the crash.

Springfield Police Lieutenant Jessica Henderson told 22News, no one inside the home was injured, but the driver was taken to the hospital.

Police are still trying to determine what caused the crash.