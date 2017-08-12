Mystery surrounds strange object found in waters off Westerly

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A strange circular object has been discovered in the water at East Beach in Westerly, and no one has any idea what it may be.

The circular object has stainless steel legs and is capped with concrete.

“It looks like a metal starfish because it has these eight legs that go down from the center,” said Peter Brockmann, president of the East Beach Association.

The object is located near the Niantic Avenue entrance, about 60 to 70 yards west toward the Watch Hill lighthouse.

“Many locals don’t remember seeing it before last summer,” Brockmann said. “The harbor master has never seen it or heard of it before so it’s a real mystery.”

Brockmann said he’s heard guesses from equipment used by aliens to the Army Corp of Engineers.

“Some scientists at URI think that it is a sea floor mount for an acoustic Doppler imaging apparatus,” said Brockmann.

But the question remains.

“How it got here. It’s the strangest thing because this not something that floats. It’s very heavy.”

For the safety of surfers and swimmers, Brockmann has painted a fence to mark the area.

Brockmann says the association plans to remove the object as early as next week.