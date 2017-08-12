Mosquitoes with West Nile confirmed in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Here’s a good reason to wear bug spray.

West Nile virus has been confirmed in another western Massachusetts community, this time, in West Springfield.

All of western Massachusetts is currently under a moderate risk level for West Nile.

This comes, after another western Massachusetts community has confirmed the West Nile Virus.

So far, infected mosquitoes have been found in Holyoke, East Longmeadow, Greenfield, Northampton and now, West Springfield.

Valerie Velasquez of Springfield, “I’m hoping that we can find, like a baby repellent, because, yeah, I heard in babies like when they catch the West Nile, it’s really really bad.”

Health officials recommend you spray an insect repellent with DEET, if you plan to be outside.

It’s recommended for adults and kids, but not babies.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, Bug repellents even the DEET free ones, are not safe for newborns.

The best protection is keeping your little one inside during peak mosquito hours of dawn and dusk.

Or making sure your baby is covered, so bugs don’t have access to their skin.

But some people aren’t as concerned as others.

“Since I haven’t been bite in a long time, I haven’t thought about it,” said Ann Theriaque of Agawam. “Although, I do worry about my grandchildren, because they run around in the grass.”

Standing water attracts mosquitoes.

So it’s a good idea to drain any puddles or accumulated water.

So far, there are no human cases of the West Nile virus in western Massachusetts.

