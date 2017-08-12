Massachusetts pushing ahead with renewable energy initiative

BOSTON (AP) — Proposals are flooding in to help Massachusetts ramp up its reliance on renewable energy, including solar, wind and hydropower.

The state has received nearly four dozen bids for a contract to add more renewable power — enough to power nearly 200,000 homes — and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

It’s the first part of two-step process mandated by a law signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker last year.

A month before bids were due on the first contract on July 27, the state issued a request for proposals for off-shore wind projects. The goal of that request is to help ween Massachusetts off as much greenhouse gas-emitting power plants as possible.

