Family returns home to find hallway covered in blood after pet dog attacks intruder

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield family recently opened their door to find a scene from a horror film. There was blood covering the walls and floors of their home.

The family said there have been several break-ins recently in the Ashbrooke neighborhood where they live. The family came home Thursday night to find they too had been the victim of a break in. They say thanks to a family pet, the would-be robber got away with nothing. In fact, he was lucky to get away with his life.

“We didn’t see anything wrong nothing at the front door,” said Tristan Murrin, the person who was first to find the gruesome scene.

But once they were greeted by their family dog, they knew something was very wrong.

“We noticed something when we walked in, when I walked in with my mother and there is blood spots on the ground, we looked up stairs and you see trails of blood coming from up stairs going all the way down,” said Murrin.

The entire upstairs covered in blood. Someone had broken in not knowing the family’s guard dog was inside, that intruder quickly realized they picked the wrong home.

“My dog, he’s a pretty big dog, it’s a larger German shepherd,” said Murrin.

Murrin says his dog has never been aggressive before, in fact, home videos show the same dog laying down and playing with a young child.

“He plays with the kids, the cul-de-sac knows him. They know him as big dog, the community loves him, the kids come up to him and want to touch him and play with him,” said Murrin.

Murrin says nothing was stolen, and that he is thankful his dog was not hurt, but also happy that the dog stood his ground.

“I think the dog did its job. He knew that someone was not supposed to be in my house and no one was home and he knows that he wasn’t supposed to be in there and he was doing something that he wasn’t supposed to be doing and so he knew to act upon it,” said Murrin.

The family suspects the intruder needed serious medical attention due to the loss of blood that was seen in the home. They are hoping by sharing their story the person will be caught.

Police did respond to the scene and say they are investigating. No arrests have been made.