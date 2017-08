LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Stormy weather took down trees in the town of Longmeadow early Saturday morning. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The tree that came down at Circle Road caused the most damage, landing on a car in front of a home.

The Longmeadow Police dispatcher told 22News, trees also came down near homes on Sterling Street and East Greenwich Road.

The tree damage occurred during the height of the rain storm, between two and six a.m. Saturday morning.