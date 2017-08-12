Daycare owner arrested after locking 9 kids inside building

The building was unlocked by the owner's daughter, who had been dropped off by a school bus

CNN / WRDW Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: WJBF

(CNN) – A daycare owner is accused of leaving several children alone while they were locked inside of her daycare.

Photo Courtesy: WJBF

Karen Jones was arrested Friday afternoon on charges of reckless conduct. She owns Karen’s Kiddie Corner in Augusta, Georgia.

Police say a fire inspector overseeing the business saw Jones drive away from the daycare Friday afternoon. The inspector said several children were walking around with no adult supervision.

Authorities say Jones’ daughter was dropped off by a school bus and unlocked the door for police. They say they found nine kids between the ages of one and nine years old.

When Jones returned, she was taken into custody and the children were returned to their parents. The children appeared to be unharmed.

Copyright 2017 CNN / WRDW

 

