Day one of Westfield International Air Show comes to a close

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people were at the Barnes Air National Guard Base Saturday for the first day of The Westfield International Air Show.

People who came to the Westfield International Air Show Saturday saw an exciting aerial performance of planes of all different speeds and sizes, both new and old.

Day one of the Westfield International Air Show celebrated a century of air power in combat, displaying aircraft from World War II to the modern day.

Colonel Peter Green, Vice Commander of the 104th fighter wing told 22News about their primary goal.

“Our primary emphasis here is to be able to show the U.S Airforce air power that we have with all the different aircraft we have out here as well as some of the other services aircraft we have,” said Colonel Green. “So we really want the public to come out and see these aircraft up close and see them demonstrate their power through their air demonstrations.”

Visitors told 22News that out of the whole air show, the Thunderbirds are the main event.

“If you’re looking off in one direction, and you see them coming across and you don’t even realize another one’s coming right over your head, just screaming over the top,” said Thomas Kazery. “It gets your heart pumping pretty quick.”

If you plan on going to Sunday’s show, the parking lots open at 6:30 a.m.

Sunday’s aerial performances are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.