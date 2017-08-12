Barnes ANG Air Show draws thousands of families to Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many thousands came to Barnes Air National Guard Base for the Westfield International Air Show on Saturday.

The crowds got to see the aerial acrobatics of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds precision flying team. This was the first air show the base has held in seven years, and people told 22News they are thrilled to experience it.

Jeff Smith of Springfield told 22News, “A little family fun, you know. Just go out with the family, come see some planes.”

Tiffany Karam of West Springfield agreed that it was a day to enjoy with others. “Just a great family day, with my beautiful family, my fiancé and my son.”

If you couldn’t attend the Air Show at Barnes Saturday, you can join the crowd for the skyward spectacle on Sunday.

The parking lots open at 6:30 AM the gates open two hours later at 8:30. There’s a lot to see and admire on the ground, including the vintage World War II planes, before the Thunderbirds take to the sky again at 3:30 Sunday afternoon.