Bail set for 2 men arrested in Attleboro raid

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men accused in a stolen guns investigation appeared before a judge in Attleboro District Court Friday afternoon.

The judge set bail at $10,000 for Bobby Oliver and $7,5000 for Rene LaPalme.

The men, who were taken into custody Thursday night during a raid at a home on South Main Street, are charged with receiving stolen property and possession of ammo without a card.

Police said arrests are connected to an investigation into a recent burglary in which several firearms were stolen.

Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney told Eyewitness News Thursday the SWAT team was activated because police had intelligence that the suspects and the guns were inside the home, making it a high-risk entry.

After the suspects were arrested, police were seen searching the home with K-9’s, taking photos and leaving with bags of evidence.

In court, prosecutors said LaPalme’s rap sheet is 11 pages long with 67 arraignments. They said he had just served prison time for breaking and entering.