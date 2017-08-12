Amherst high school reunion memorializes lost classmates

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A solemn, uplifting ceremony outside Amherst Regional High School Saturday, as a 40th anniversary reunion memorialized classmates who have passed on.

The Amherst Regional High School class of 1977 planted a black gum tree in memory of classmates who’ve passed away.

Jim Campbell organized this tribute and remembrance. He told 22News, “We wanted to remember the 13 who were fallen, and also future classmates that will pass on eventually.”

Hubert Costigan is one of the 13 deceased classmates. His widow Arlene and daughter Suzie took part in the memorial ceremony, at the site of the newly planted tree.

Suzie said, “It’s really nice that everybody could come out for this day and honor his memory.”

Arlene said, “It’s a beautiful tree. It will bloom forever in memory, and even my grandchildren who come to the school will see it.”

There was a brief moment of silence, then the reading of the names of the departed classmates at this 40th anniversary reunion, at a tree that will eventually grow to be 25 feet high.