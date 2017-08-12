4-year-old girl dies after being restrained and abandoned by mother

The girl's mouth had been taped shut

(CNN) – Police in South Carolina say a four-year-old girl died after her own mother taped her mouth shut.

Police arrested Cynthia Estrada-Lopez on Friday.

In late July, police say the 24-year-old mother confined the girl to her bed by restraining her, taping her mouth shut, and abandoned the girl there.

Later that night, someone called 911, and paramedics found the girl unresponsive. She later died at a nearby hospital.

Estrada-Lopez has been charged with homicide by child abuse.

