Westfield International Airshow: Directions and parking

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield International Airshow is this weekend at Barnes Air National Guard Base, and you may be wondering where to park- or even how to get there, if you’re unfamiliar with the base.

Parking for the airshow will open at 6:30AM with security gates opening at 8:30AM and closing at 5:30PM. All spectators must leave by this time.

General Parking is located in Lots A, B, E, F, G and H, and does not require a ticket but a $10 donation is requested. For reserved parking, Lot C is located near the main event and is $15 per car.

All spectators with a VIP pass can park in Lot D with their Eagle Nest Ticket. And if traveling in an RV, you are required to park in Lot E, tickets are $50 per RV.

Handicap parking will also be available in each general parking lot, but it is recommended that you park in lot E.

The best available route to access Lots A, B, C, D and E are Exit 3 from I-90 (Mass Pike), turn left (North) onto Route 10/202 (Southampton Road) and follow the signs for the Airshow parking.

The recommended route for Lots F, G and H are off Exit 4 from I-90 (Mass Pike) to I-91 North. Take Exit 15 or 16 to Route 10/202 Southampton Road, and follow the signs for the Airshow Parking.

Flying performances will begin at 10:30am and end around 4:30pm.