Westfield hero given flight of a lifetime with Thunderbirds

Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bishop was nominated for honor

By Published:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield’s deputy fire chief was honored Friday with a ride on one of the Thunderbirds’ jets during Friends and Family Day at the Westfield International Air Show.

When Westfield Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bishop stepped off the aircraft, he was speechless.

The Air Force Thunderbirds honored the hometown hero with a special ride over the White Mountains of New Hampshire.

Bishop was nominated for the honor by Fire Chief Mary Regan. Bishop told 22News that he doesn’t consider himself to be a hometown hero, and works with special people to keep the community of Westfield safe.

Friday’s ride was one that he said he will remember for the rest of his life.

“The sights, the experience, the feeling; indescribable,” Bishop said.

When he landed, the Thunderbirds presented him with a framed photo and a certificate.

The Thunderbirds will give the last performance of each day at the airshow.

