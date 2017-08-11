Westfield City Election: Who’s on the ballot this year

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan will go unchallenged in his bid for a second term in office this November, but there are contested races for seats on the city council and the school committee.

There will be a preliminary election in Westfield on September 26, however, that will only be for city council in Ward 4. All other candidates certified this week will be able to move straight on to the general election on November 7.

Here is the listing of candidates in this year’s election (incumbents are listed in capital letters).

Mayor

BRIAN P. SULLIVAN

City Councilor At-Large (7 seats)

CINDY C. HARRIS

MATTHEW VAN HEYNIGEN

BRENT B. BEAN, II

DAVE A. FLAHERTY

JOHN J. BELTRANDI, III

DAN ALLIE

STEVE C. DONDEY

Jeffrey J. Chagnon

Gary D. Wolfe

Muneeb Moon Mahboob

Matt Emershy

Nicholas J. Morganelli, Jr.

Frank L. Bush

City Councilor, Ward 1

MARY ANN BABINSKI

City Councilor, Ward 2

RALPH J. FIGY

City Councilor, Ward 3

ANDREW SURPRISE

Robert Atkocatitis

City Councilor, Ward 4

Bernard W. Fitzgerald-Rosenblum

Dawn Thomas

Michael Burns

City Councilor, Ward 5

ROBERT A. PAUL, SR.

Denise D. LeFebvre

City Councilor, Ward 6

WILLIAM ONYSKI

School Committee (3 seats)

JEFFREY GOSSELIN

CINDY A. SULLIVAN

Heather W. Sullivan

Timothy J. O’Connor

Municipal Light Board, Ward 1

KEVIN M. KELLEHER, SR.

Municipal Light Board, Ward 2

RAY RIVERA

Municipal Light Board, Ward 3

JANE WENSLEY

Municipal Light Board, Ward 4

FRANCIS L. LIPTAK

Municipal Light Board, Ward 5

THOMAS P. FLAHERTY, SR.

Municipal Light Board, Ward 6

ROBERT C. SACCO

Athenaeum Trustee

JAYNE M. MULLIGAN

Jason Phillips