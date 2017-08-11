Westfield City Election: Who’s on the ballot this year

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan will go unchallenged in his bid for a second term in office this November, but there are contested races for seats on the city council and the school committee.
There will be a preliminary election in Westfield on September 26, however, that will only be for city council in Ward 4. All other candidates certified this week will be able to move straight on to the general election on November 7.
Here is the listing of candidates in this year’s election (incumbents are listed in capital letters).
Mayor
- BRIAN P. SULLIVAN
City Councilor At-Large (7 seats)
- CINDY C. HARRIS
- MATTHEW VAN HEYNIGEN
- BRENT B. BEAN, II
- DAVE A. FLAHERTY
- JOHN J. BELTRANDI, III
- DAN ALLIE
- STEVE C. DONDEY
- Jeffrey J. Chagnon
- Gary D. Wolfe
- Muneeb Moon Mahboob
- Matt Emershy
- Nicholas J. Morganelli, Jr.
- Frank L. Bush
City Councilor, Ward 1
- MARY ANN BABINSKI
City Councilor, Ward 2
- RALPH J. FIGY
City Councilor, Ward 3
- ANDREW SURPRISE
- Robert Atkocatitis
City Councilor, Ward 4
- Bernard W. Fitzgerald-Rosenblum
- Dawn Thomas
- Michael Burns
City Councilor, Ward 5
- ROBERT A. PAUL, SR.
- Denise D. LeFebvre
City Councilor, Ward 6
- WILLIAM ONYSKI
School Committee (3 seats)
- JEFFREY GOSSELIN
- CINDY A. SULLIVAN
- Heather W. Sullivan
- Timothy J. O’Connor
Municipal Light Board, Ward 1
- KEVIN M. KELLEHER, SR.
Municipal Light Board, Ward 2
- RAY RIVERA
Municipal Light Board, Ward 3
- JANE WENSLEY
Municipal Light Board, Ward 4
- FRANCIS L. LIPTAK
Municipal Light Board, Ward 5
- THOMAS P. FLAHERTY, SR.
Municipal Light Board, Ward 6
- ROBERT C. SACCO
Athenaeum Trustee
- JAYNE M. MULLIGAN
- Jason Phillips