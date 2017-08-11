Western Massachusetts under moderate risk level for West Nile Virus

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Nile Virus has been confirmed in another western Massachusetts community.

West Springfield’s Health Department confirmed mosquito samples from the city have tested positive for the virus.

All of western Massachusetts is currently under a moderate risk level for West Nile.

22News talked to residents about how they avoid coming in contact with diseases like West Nile Virus.

“Well I’m already staying out of the woods for the most part due to ticks, and most of my activities are done during bright sunshine and fewer mosquitoes,” said Stan Cijka of Chicopee.

There have been no human cases in Massachusetts so far this year.

Experts recommend spraying on insect repellant with DEET if you’re outdoors. And to avoid being outside during the peak mosquito hours of dawn and dusk.