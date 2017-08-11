West Nile Virus tested positive in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Nile Virus has reached another part of Western Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health notified the West Springfield Health department that a group of mosquitoes collected have tested positive for West Nile Virus. However, the risk level for West Springfield is still moderate.

No human cases of West Nile Virus have been found in West Springfield or the surrounding communities.

It is very important and highly recommended that residents take precautions when enjoying outdoor activities such as hiking, yard work or local events.

The West Springfield Health department recommends clearing blocked gutters, eliminating any standing water in yards and making sure pool circulation systems are running continuously.

It is also suggested to avoid peak mosquito hours- early mornings and evenings, as well as making sure to apply insect repellent with DEET.