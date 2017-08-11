U.S. Army Black Daggers parachute team to land at Stanley Park

Team to land around 2:00 - 2:30 p.m.

By Published:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’ll be an uncommon sight at Stanley Park in Westfield Friday, when some U.S. Army Special Ops soldiers parachute into a field there.

The Black Daggers are in town for this weekend’s Westfield International Air Show. People can get a sneak peak of their performance, however, Friday afternoon at Stanley Park, where the team is going to land after jumping out of their aircraft.

Westfield International Air Show News

The Black Daggers are a parachute team composed of Army special operation soldiers, who in between combat assignments, perform at air shows around the country.

They’re expected to land in the open fields on Western Avenue around 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. According to a release sent to 22News from the Developmental Office of Stanley Park, there will be limited parking in the Rose Garden/Pavilion area. Additional parking will be available in the commuter lot at Westfield State University.

Once they land, people will be able to meet the Black Daggers, take some pictures with them, and also get autographs.

