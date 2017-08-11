Thunderbirds pilots greeted Holyoke Soldiers Home residents

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was an exchange of deep respect Friday afternoon among old soldiers and the current generation of warriors at the Westfield International Airshow.

The famed Thunderbirds pilots greeted their special guests, more than one dozen Holyoke Soldiers Home residents; many of them World War II veterans. It quickly became apparent that they had a great deal in common.

The easy rapport between these generations-apart heroes brought a smile to the faces of the Soldiers Home residents.

It was a deeply meaningful interaction, appreciated by the guests and their Thunderbird hosts.