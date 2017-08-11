3 Springfield men arrested on multiple drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three Springfield men are facing multiple drug charges after a brief pursuit by police Friday afternoon.

Springfield Police Sergeant John Delaney told 22News 33-year-old Tony Murph of Allen Street, 26-year-old Shameen Malik Howard of Orange Street and 23-year-old Luis Rivera-Alicea of Leyfred Terrace are facing the following charges:

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession of heroin with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with intent

Sgt. Delaney said the three were arrested at the corner of Hancock Rifle Street after a brief pursuit and a traffic stop around 12:10 p.m.

Officers seized 77 grams of pure cocaine, a bag of marijuana, 50 bags of heroin stamped “La Cura” and $2,004 in cash.

Howard is also being charged separately with the following charges:

Assault With a dangerous weapon

Failure to stop for police

Reckless operation

Unlicensed operation