Suspect in severed hand case ordered held without bail

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with cutting off another man’s hand with a machete will continue to be held without bail as his case proceeds.

The Sun of Lowell reports that in seeking to keep 54-year-old Domingo Ayala held, prosecutors cited his criminal history, including a prior felony assault conviction. The judge agreed.

Prosecutors say Ayala’s son was involved in a fight in April with the 22-year-old victim, who threatened to punch Ayala’s wife. When Ayala heard that, he allegedly went to his car, got the machete and swung it.

Police say the victim ran away screaming with the severed hand on the ground. It was reattached at the hospital.

Ayala’s attorney has said her client saw something in the victim’s hand and it may be a case of self-defense.

Information from: The (Lowell, Mass.) Sun, http://www.lowellsun.com

