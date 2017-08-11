STEM Summer Camp at STCC celebrates final day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Forty Springfield area teenagers spent six weeks of their summer vacation putting their future plans in perspective.

The STCC STEM Starter Academy brought these students face to face with the high tech equipment that now powers manufacturing plants.

Some students, including 2017 Holyoke high school graduate, Catherine Pater spent these six weeks immersing herself in engineering style projects such as building a bridge.She told 22News this bridge building will advance her goal to becoming a math teacher.

Catherine also told 22News, “well, when most people were out on vacation, during summer, I spent my vacation here in school getting used to the college environment. So it was a sort of introduction.”

Other students at the Academy spent their time in a biology classroom, including STCC student, Quadea Gardner, who told 22News “It has been absolutely Phenomenal. Every day I learned something new and I was just so excited, learning about different biology methods.”

The 40 students enrolled in the summer program celebrated their final day exploring future careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

They’re confident these past six weeks are among the most meaningful of their lives.