Springfield officer hurt after suspect crashed into unmarked cruisers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield police officer was hurt Thursday night after a suspect involved in an alleged gun sale attempted to get away from police.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, undercover detectives watched as 27-year-old Baron Coates pulled up to a car with 26-year-old William Martinez and 29-year-old Alexander Soto inside at a parking lot on Allen Street.

Soto allegedly got out of the car, and went into Coates’ car, where the alleged gun sale took place. Delaney says Soto saw police, who were moving in to arrest the suspects, and yelled to Coates ” GO, GO, GO…POLICE.”

Delaney said Coates took off fast and hit Springfield Police Detective Robert Carter, who was not hurt. Coates allegedly continued driving, however, and crashed into three unmarked cruisers. Springfield Police Detective David Santiago was inside one of the cruisers that had been hit and was taken to Baystate Medical Center. Delaney says Santiago was treated for injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Coates was later arrested at his mother’s house on Coburn Road. Delaney says officers found the .9MM Smith and Wesson automatic handgun Coates allegedly threw out of the car on Cooley Street.

He’s being charged with four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, improper storage of a firearm, possession of a Class E drug with intent to distribute, failure to stop, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Soto and Martinez were arrested in the parking lot where the alleged gun sale took place. They’re facing gun and motor vehicle charges.

All three men are scheduled to be arraigned in Springfield District Court Friday.