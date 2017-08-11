Small plane crashed in Connecticut

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A small plane has crashed in western Connecticut but the extent of any injuries in unclear.

Authorities say the single-engine Cessna reportedly crashed near a small airport in New Milford at about 10 a.m. Friday after taking off from nearby Danbury Municipal Airport.

Mayor David Gronbach tells the News Times he heard three people were involved.

A medical helicopter responded to the scene.

Federal aviation authorities have been informed.

