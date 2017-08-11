Police release sketches of body found in Shetucket River

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Police are seeking assistance in identifying a body recovered from Shetucket River.

The Norwich Police Department are still investigating and working on identifying the dead body recovered in Shetucket River off of Hamilton Avenue near its intersection with Palmer Street.

On July 22th, Norwich police responded to a 911 call reporting a dead body. Two citizens fishing in the area directed the Norwich Patrol Officers and members of the Norwich Fire Department to the floating body. Members of the Detective division and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (O.C.M.E.) were requested to the scene and assisted in the investigation. No foul play is suspected at this time.

The deceased male was taken to the O.C.M.E. where an autopsy was performed on July 23rd, the results of which are undetermined-pending further studies. The deceased has not been identified as of this time.

The deceased white male is described as: approximately 6 feet tall, around 200 pounds, approximately 45-60 years of age, brown eyes, medium length brown hair, and medium length brown/grey beard.

He was wearing tan/khaki cargo shorts, size 34 waist, and an olive colored plaid button down short sleeve shirt, size XL.

The Department has obtained artist sketches of the deceased and anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is urged to call Investigator Steven Schmidt or Investigator Christopher Hawrylik of the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561 extension 6 or the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860-886-5561 extension 4.