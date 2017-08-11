Part of N.H. hospital evacuated due to chemical odor

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say the emergency department at Exeter Hospital in New Hampshire has been evacuated after an unknown odor was detected.

Ambulances responded to the hospital to evaluate more than 20 people on Friday, some of whom complained of dizziness. Patients were seen on stretchers outside the hospital.

Calls for assistance were made at about 11:15 am. Operating and emergency rooms were evacuated.

The cause of the odor is being investigated.

No other information was immediately available. Messages were left for a hospital spokeswoman.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.