CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal ) – The Moving on Up program gives children ages 5 – 17 who ordinarily would not have a chance to play, an opportunity to learn the game of tennis. Judy Dixon, a recent retiree after 25 years coaching Division 1 tennis at UMASS, and currently on the Board of Moving on Up, shared more.

Moving on Up Clinic

August 14 – 24

9 – 10:30am

Van Horn Park, Springfield