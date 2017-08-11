Military action could impact travel to Winter Olympics

The Threat of Military action has people worried about travel.

In this Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 photo, a man walks by the Olympic rings with a sign of 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. One year before the Olympics, the country is in political disarray, and winter sports are the last thing on many people’s minds. To say that South Koreans are distracted from what had been billed as a crowning sports achievement is an understatement. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea could impact travel plans to the Winter Olympics in South Korea, just six months away.

People told 22News they are hopeful the concern won’t outweigh the historical impact of the games or the symbolism of the Olympic torch as unity and sportsmanship in the face of international discord.

Antonio Laudati of Florence told 22News, “What I’m really hoping for is that we get back to the spirit of the Olympics, which is regardless of what’s going on in the world and what hostile tensions might be going on, that everybody takes a step back and just has a friendly international competition.”

Vicky Puza-Allen, owner and president of Easthampton travel told 22News the key is to be cautious and not afraid of travel. She also said Civil servants will be available during the Olympics to help with the language barrier and suggests that you book with a travel agency who will make sure all the details are handled properly.

