Master Control Operator (PT)

Nexstar Media Group’s Northeast Operations Center and WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, seeks a qualified individual to join our operations team as a part-time Master Control Operator. Candidate will be responsible for monitoring the quality and accuracy of the on-air product, ensuring the transmission meets government regulations, troubleshooting equipment malfunctions, and preparing programming for playout. Candidate must also be detail oriented, have thorough knowledge of PCs, videotape R/PB equipment and related broadcast software.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

Operate video switchers, and router panels, routing video and audio signals, file servers, multi-channel automation systems, and all related broadcast equipment.

Live-on air switching.

Server based distribution management.

Maintain on-air programming, as well as tune in satellite feeds.

Monitor transmitters, maintain logs, ingest and file transfer shows and commercials.

High stress environment with deadline pressures.

Position may include weekends, holidays and overnight hours.

HOURS: TBD

PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIRED: Two year technical degree and knowledge of server based video operations is preferred; minimum of one year experience in television operations preferred. Must have the ability to use vector scopes, waveform monitors, and other engineering test equipment and have a working knowledge of broadcast videotape/videodisc machine operations.

APPLY ONLINE: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/JobSearch/viewAll

TELEPHONE: no calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.