Massachusetts set to issue new regulations reduction greenhouse gas emissions

BOSTON (WWLP) – State leaders are expanding regulations on carbon dioxide emissions and electricity sources, putting Massachusetts one step closer to meeting green house gas reduction goals within the next few years.

The Baker administration issued final regulations, which include setting carbon dioxide limits for transportation, increase clean energy usage, and reduce methane emissions from natural gas mains and services.

To develop the plan, the state consulted stakeholders and considered more than 300 comments from the public. The state is pushing to achieve greenhouse gas emissions limits for 2020, required by the state’s Global Warming Solutions Act of 2008.

“As of 2014 we were already at the 21 percent reduction goal. We need to get to 25,” MassDEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg explained. “We’ve planned to go beyond 25, just to make sure we have a comfortable margin.”

The Global Warming Solutions Act requires at least an 80 percent reduction in emissions in Massachusetts by 2050.