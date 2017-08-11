Little River Road construction to continue for months

Sy Becker Published:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers who travel through Little River Road in Westfield should expect stop-and-go traffic to continue for at least through the winter.

The $4.5 million improvement project has entered its excavation phase, which either slows down traffic or stalls the commute considerably.

Road construction in Westfield expected to last until spring

Ludlow Construction Company foreman Bryan Moylan has told 22News that the results will be worth the current inconvenience.

The area will have a new road, new sidewalks, and new traffic signals when the work is completed in the spring.

