Insurance can provide coverage for stolen vehicles

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – If your car is stolen in a different state than where you live, your insurance policy should be able to provide coverage.

President of the Insurance Center of New England, Bill Trudeau told 22News if this does happen to you, report it to the local authorities of where your car was stolen.

Trudeau said that your insurance policy should cover a stolen vehicle no matter where it was parked when it was stolen.

“Whether your car was stolen here, California, Florida it really would not matter at all, you’d be covered in the same manner as if it would be stolen out of your driveway,” Trudeau said.

Owners of cars could be held liable for accidents, even if car is stolen

Some tips to prevent your car from being stolen are to make sure it is locked at all times.

Also make sure your windows are closed and never leave your car running for long periods of time.

