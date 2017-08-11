Holyoke man pleads guilty to Easter Sunday shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who fatally shot another man during an argument on Easter Sunday two years ago has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.

The Republican (http://bit.ly/2vM2IkI ) reports that Alejandro Rosario was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the April 5, 2015 shooting of Luis Burgos in Holyoke.

Witnesses told police that the two men knew each other and had been involved in a heated argument when the 27-year-old Rosario pulled a gun and shot Burgos. Burgos was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle where he was pronounced dead.

Rosario’s attorney said his client felt he had to shoot Burgos because he feared Burgos would shoot him.

