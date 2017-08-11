Find your next pet on “Clear the Shelter Day”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You could adopt your next pet at the Dakin Humane Society August 19.

Pets big and small will be available for adoption next Saturday on “Clear the Shelter Day.”

Dan Kelley rescued his dog “Felgar” from a shelter and said events like this can change a pets life and yours.

I think it’s great, they help out in so many ways,” said Kelley. “They’re your companions when you don’t feel good they’re always there for you, just think it’s a great idea.”

Roughly 100 animals at the Dakin Humane Society will be looking for new homes next Saturday.

The Executive Director of the Dakin Humane Society told 22News that he’s hopeful they’ll be able to clear out the entire shelter on August 19, finding every pet in need the perfect home.

The adoption campaign focuses on the adoption of dogs and cats but rabbits, guinea pigs and mice are also in need of a new home away from shelters.

If it’s not at Dakin there are shelters definitely in your area that have animals there that are wonderful, lovely friendly pets looking for homes, if you’re gonna do it, do it on the 19,” said the Executive Director of Dakin, Carmine DiCenso.

You can also participate in clear the shelters day by joining us in a social media campaign here at 22News.