Boston Marathon Bombing hero and son honored before weekend airshow

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As part of the lead-up to the Westfield International Air Show, The Air Force paid tribute to one of the heroes of the Boston Marathon Bombing and his late son.

22News found out a flight was also dedicated to Carlos Arredondo’s son who died in service to his country.

Carlos and his wife Melida Arredondo were invited aboard a Douglas C-47 sky train flight that honored Carlos’ son, Alex Arredondo, a Marine Corporal who was killed in Iraq.

Every year, Carlos and Melida Arredondo dedicate the month of August to Carlos’ son, Marine Lance Corporal Alex Arredondo who was killed in Iraq in August of 2004.

Arredondo told 22News that his son was a big fan of planes.

“He was in planes, he was fond of jumping out of them actually, he really liked that and it made us feel a little closer to what our troops go through,” said Melida Arredondo.

Before his death, Alex and his father Carlos hoped to one day jump out of a plane and skydive together.

Carlos Arredondo was never able to go skydiving with his son Alex, but he said flying in a C-47 with his son watching over him was the next best thing.

“He would have been very proud of what we’ve been doing to honor him and remember him, on behalf of him and all the other Gold Star families, it’s an opportunity to remember all the sons and daughters, so thank you to everyone,” Carlos Arredondo said.

If Carlos Arrendondo looks familiar, it’s because he was the “Cowboy Hat Man” at the Boston Marathon finish line when the bombs exploded in 2013, seen helping victims and first responders.

Carlos Arrendondo told 22News that it was a day not to only honor his son, but to honor military families everywhere.