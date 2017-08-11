Excitement at Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Collectors from far and wide are gathering at the Eastern States Exposition grounds Friday and through the weekend, for the East Coast Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show.

The collection of rare gems and minerals brings some enthusiasts to the far corners of the world, in order to find rare pieces to add to their collections. Others travel around the country to attend shows like the one being held at the Better Living Center, to marvel at the collections of others.

22News encountered a 95 year-old man from New Jersey who follows mineral shows around the country. He himself has a collection with an estimated value of about $2 million.

The show offers an opportunity for visitors to marvel at rare finds collected from underneath the earth, as well as buy pieces of their own.

The show is open Friday and Saturday 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. and Sunday 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.