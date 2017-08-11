Excitement at Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show

Collectors gathering at the Big E in West Springfield

Sy Becker Published:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Collectors from far and wide are gathering at the Eastern States Exposition grounds Friday and through the weekend, for the East Coast Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show.

The collection of rare gems and minerals brings some enthusiasts to the far corners of the world, in order to find rare pieces to add to their collections. Others travel around the country to attend shows like the one being held at the Better Living Center, to marvel at the collections of others.

22News encountered a 95 year-old man from New Jersey who follows mineral shows around the country. He himself has a collection with an estimated value of about $2 million.

The show offers an opportunity for visitors to marvel at rare finds collected from underneath the earth, as well as buy pieces of their own.

The show is open Friday and Saturday 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. and Sunday 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s