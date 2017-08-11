Elevated levels of carbon monoxide found in second Holland police officer

Holland police say they are contacting Ford to fix the problem

By Published:

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Shortly after the Holland Police Department discovered one of their officers had tested positive for elevated levels of carbon monoxide, a second police officer has tested positive as well.

The Holland Police Department began installing CO detectors in their cruisers after hearing leaks were becoming a problem for Ford Police Interceptor SUVs across the country.

According to a posting on the Holland Police Department’s Facebook page, the second officer was found to have 3 percent carbon monoxide in his blood, whereas the doctor told him it should be below 2.3 percent.

Holland Police officer has elevated levels of carbon monoxide in blood

Both officers are doing well, according to the posting, and were advised to remove themselves from the area if they begin to feel any symptoms.

Holland police say they are contacting Ford to resolve the problem.

Related:

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s