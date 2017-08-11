Elevated levels of carbon monoxide found in second Holland police officer

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Shortly after the Holland Police Department discovered one of their officers had tested positive for elevated levels of carbon monoxide, a second police officer has tested positive as well.

The Holland Police Department began installing CO detectors in their cruisers after hearing leaks were becoming a problem for Ford Police Interceptor SUVs across the country.

According to a posting on the Holland Police Department’s Facebook page, the second officer was found to have 3 percent carbon monoxide in his blood, whereas the doctor told him it should be below 2.3 percent.

Both officers are doing well, according to the posting, and were advised to remove themselves from the area if they begin to feel any symptoms.

Holland police say they are contacting Ford to resolve the problem.

