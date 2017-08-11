Dive team finds body of missing 80-year-old diver

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — The body of a scuba diver who has been missing for two days has been found.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2uOvVa3 ) the body of 80-year-old John Garzia, of Foxboro, was found by a Massachusetts State Police dive team Friday afternoon.

Garzia had gone missing Wednesday off the coast of Provincetown and was found in the same area around 1:45 p.m. Friday.

A spokeswoman for the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office says there’s nothing to indicate the death was anything but an accident.

The Globe reports that Garzia had about 50 years of experience as a diver.

The case is still under investigation.

 

