Daycare driver arrested in toddler’s death

(WESH) Authorities confirmed Thursday a 3-year-old found lifeless in a day care van earlier in the week died of hyperthermia due to extreme heat.

The details about the investigation into 3-year-old Myles Hill’s death came with the arrest of the worker who drove the Little Miracles Day Care van, 51-year-old Deborah St. Charles.

St. Charles is charged with aggravated manslaughter stemming from culpable negligence. He was left in the day care van from morning until night Monday, when his lifeless body was found.

The Orlando Police Department and the Department of Children and Families conducted separate investigations. Each found several violations and failed procedures.

