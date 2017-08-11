Cook Road in Southampton closed after single car accident

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cook Road has been temporarily closed due to a single vehicle crash.

According to the Southampton Police Department Facebook page, an elderly man operating the car struck a utility pole.

Police said the elderly man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and the crash appears to be due to a medical related issue.

Southampton Police said the utility pole needs to be replaced.

There is no word on when Cook Road will reopen.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.