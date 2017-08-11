Colon cancer now more common in young people

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New research reveals death rates from colon cancer are increasing in young people.

The American Cancer Society states that colon cancer deaths among people ages 20 to 50 have been increasing since mid-2000.

Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in Americans. This form of cancer will be diagnosed in roughly 40,000 people this year.

“We do see this on a day to day basis,” said Dr. Vikram Budhraja, Gastroenterologist at Baystate Medical Center. “I’ve diagnosed three patients with colon cancer under the age of 50 in the last few months. So we’re definitely seeing this, the data are real.”

Dr. Budhraja told 22News that many people disregard symptoms they might be experiencing due to their hectic and busy lifestyles.

He also said these statistics continue to trouble doctors because they are unsure why numbers continue to spike.

Symptoms of colon cancer can include weight loss, bloating, pain and bleeding.

Dr. Budhraja said these symptoms should not be ignored if you are experiencing them.