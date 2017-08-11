Black Daggers parachute into Westfield ahead of air show

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Black Daggers got the crowds excited for the Westfield International Air Show on Friday. Hundreds of people lined up to see the U.S. Army Parachute Team jump into Stanely Park.

The Black Dagger team are composed entirely of volunteers from the Army Special Operations community. The show had the crowd on their feet and veterans like Steve Oleksak feeling patriotic.

Aside from their ability to free fall at nearly 120 miles per hour, the Black Daggers also have diverse backgrounds and various militarily specialties. Their team represents the professionalism and dedication of Special Operations Forces.

You can find more information on all the thrilling stunts scheduled this weekend on the Westfield International Air Show website.